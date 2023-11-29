Marcio Lassiter saved the day for San Miguel against Rain or Shine. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- San Miguel Beer recovered from a flat start to edge Rain or Shine, 115-110, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Beermen fell behind by 13, but managed to come back despite Gian Mamuyac's 33-point explosion for Rain or Shine.

Import Ivan Aska topscored San Miguel with 28 points, but it was Marcio Lassiter who made the biggest impact as he scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half where they turned back Rain or Shine.



CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo added 17 and 16 makers, respectively.

"I just gotta thank my teammates. My teammates found me tonight," said Lassiter. "It just didn’t go in the first half… but once I found the rhythm I kept going after that.

The Elasto Painters unloaded a quick start, racing to a 32-21 lead on Mamuyac's 13-point outburst.

But San Miguel applied pressure in the second quarter and made it a more interesting fight against Rain or Shine, mounting a 9-0 scoring run that forced the Elasto Painters to a 53-all deadlock by halftime.

Both teams figured in a neck-and-neck affair in the third period until Aska rolled out six successive points for San Miguel's 91-86 lead at the onset of the fourth.

Beau Belga's trey and back-to-back baskets by Mamuyac and Demetrius Treadwell evened the scores, 101-all. The Beermen momentarily surged with Aska's jumper but Jonard Clarito's freebies tied the count once more with 56 seconds to go.

Aska then fed Lassiter an assist, allowing the latter to swish a trey and push the Beermen ahead, 111-108, with 43 seconds remaining. That shot signaled the Elasto Painters' downfall.

Free throws by Lassiter and Chris Ross iced the game for San Miguel Beer.

"Today, he proved his worth," said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent of Lassiter. "That’s the Marcio Lassiter we all know. I’m very happy for his game and I hope he keeps it up."

The Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 115 – Aska 28, Lassiter 23, Perez 17, Fajardo 16, Cruz 10, Enciso 6, Ross 6, Bulaandi 5, Brondial 4, Tautuaa 0

RAIN OR SHINE 110– Mamuyac 33, Nambatac 16, Clarito 14, Nocum 12, Caracut 9, Treadwell 8, Borboran 7, Demusis 5, Belga 3, Belo 2, Santillan 1

QUARTERS: 21-32, 53-53, 85-86, 115-110