PBA: Phoenix blows out sluggish Terrafirma

Phoenix Super LPG import Johnathan Williams III in action against TerraFirma in the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup, November 29, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Phoenix Super LPG ran roughshod over a hapless Terrafirma side, 103-84, on Wednesday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Fuel Masters rode on a big first half, leading by as much as 30 points.

Jonathan Williams had 29 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix, which cruised to their third straight win and reclaimed the solo second spot in the standings.

RJ Jazul added 13 points for the Fuel Masters who now sport a 4-1 record.

Thomas de Tahey had 18 markers for the Dyip, which also got 13 from Ed Daquioag.