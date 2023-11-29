ONE Championship lining up 2 events in PH for 2024: report

Joshua Pacio during his strawweight world championship match against Jarred Brooks for ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- ONE Championship chief Chatri Sityodtong is already laying down his plans for 2024, with two events possibly happening in the Philippines.

ONE Championship spent most of 2023 putting up huge Muay Thai fights with the addition of ONE Friday Fights.

This put the organization’s MMA arm on the backseat, but Sityodtong said that is about to change in 2024 where they aim to bring back more MMA-centric shows.

The events include the planned rematch between ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

“You’re going to see MMA back in full force. We have our U.S. stadium shows. We have Qatar, Japan. In the Philippines we have one or two shows,” Sityodtong told the South China Morning Post.

“ONE Friday Fights and the Muay Thai product are very much on a firm footing now. We’ve laid the groundwork and feel very comfortable it’s running on autopilot, and now we’re able to scale up. We’ve firmly established we have the No. 1 striking property on the planet. The focus will be sharply back on mixed martial arts.”

Before the pandemic hit, the Philippines was one of the key markets for the promotion, with ONE Championship holding four events a year in the country.

Changes in the programming left the Philippines without a live event last year as ONE focused on Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for most of 2023 to great results.

The last time ONE was in the Philippines was in December of 2022 in a sold-out show inside the Mall of Asia Arena, and Sityodtong promised to return to the iconic venue soon.

“The event calendar for next year is going to come out early next week. We will be announcing north of 60 events. When you add everything we are doing in the coming months, maybe 70, maybe more,” he said.

“We have a bunch of others in the works. We are going back to key markets. I’m very excited for the announcement,” he added.

“The next chapter of 2024 is going to be a record-high number of events for us across all different martial arts, around the world in different locations. I think that will get fans and athletes super pumped. I’d rather not comment too early right now.”