UAAP Cheerdance coaches. UAAP Media.

MANILA — National University will have to defend its UAAP Cheerdance Competition title not only with a new coach but also while facing various pop-culture themes from their counterparts.

NU, who is now led by coach Gab Bajacan, will be parading a performance that will be inspired by Elvis Presley as it hopes to pay tribute to ‘The King’ while also honoring artists alike.

“We thought of a theme na makaka-relate yung matatanda yung mga artists, mga musicians,” said the mentor of the defending champions on Wednesday.

“Our preparation for this season is very challenging for us kasi siyempre wala na yung ibang mga coaches namin, so we collaborated with friends namin na mga choreographers para makatulong,” said Bajacan who is coming in place of Ghicka Bernabe.

The CDC takes place on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Meanwhile, last year’s first runners-up Far Eastern University will be featuring a theme that is inspired by Super Mario Bros. as they hope to take the fans back to their childhood memories.

On the other hand, the second runners-up UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe is set to display a performance that is inspired by K-pop group Blackpink.

“We just made sure that everybody will have fun. I think it’s a very timely theme for pop culture,” said UST coach Mark Chaiwalla.

The Eraserheads will be University of the Philippines’ theme for the CDC, specifically their hit song ‘Alapaap’, Adamson will be inspired by the movie ‘Trolls’, Ateneo will perform a Super Bowl-inspired routine, 90’s anime will be UE’s theme, while La Salle will show ‘elevated difficulty’ in their cheer elements.

