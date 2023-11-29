'Nothing new': NU ready to deal with adversity in UAAP Finals

NU's Camille Clarin and UST's Kent Pastrana. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The dynastic seven-time UAAP women's basketball champions National University will not go down in the Finals without a fight.

This was the vow made by NU veteran Camille Clarin, in the wake of their 76-72 loss to University of Santo Tomas in Game 1 of the Season 86 Finals on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"I'm just glad we have a chance to bawi (come back), not everyone gets that chance, we won't take it lightly. This season we've already faced a lot, this is nothing new," Clarin stressed in the postgame conference.

"Win together, lose together, and then we're just gonna come back stronger, we're gonna be more disciplined in Game 2... try to force this series," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs, who were led by Clarin's firepower with 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists in the loss, are now down one game in the championship bout.

They also saw their 11-year, 20-game reign over the Growling Tigresses end on Wednesday.

"We've already talked about this at the beginning of the season, how this is easily the most competitive season that we've seen in women basketball ever since it started," she said.

"But that doesn't change anything. We're still looking forward to the challenge. We're still gonna stay together regardless of what's gonna happen at the end of the series. NU know how to win. I believe that we're gonna have a chance."

UST had five members in double-digit territory, led by star Kent Pastrana with 15 points, as Ana Tacatac, Tantoy Ferrer, Brigette Santos, and Angelina Villasin completed the supporting cast.

After Clarin's 18 points, only Karl Pingol was in double-digits for NU with 11 points.

Coach Aris Dimaunahan said "the story of the game" was his team's mediocre efforts to keep their possession – turning the ball over 23 times in the ballgame and giving 27 points off those.

