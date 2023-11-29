NorthPort's Jarencio slapped with P20K fine over spat with NLEX import

NorthPort team consultant Pido Jarencio. PBA Images

MANILA -- The PBA has meted NorthPort team consultant Pido Jarencio with a P20,000 fine for his verbal altercation with now former NLEX import Thomas Robinson.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said the league will not hesitate to fine Jarencio again if the latter figures in another incident.

"Pag naulit ito, mapapatawan ulit siya ng fine. Baka mas mataas pa," Marcial told PBA reporters on Wednesday.

Jarencio got into a commotion with Robinson when they were already on their way to their respective dugouts following their game a week ago.

The concurrent UST coach was heard dishing out grave threats against the NLEX import.

Marcial said that it them a while before they could come up with a decision regarding the incident as Robinson went to an unplanned vacation with his family to Palawan. The PBA chieftain said they wanted to get his side of the story.

Upon his return to Manila, Robinson was promptly fired by the NLEX team management for his role in the spat and for missing the team practices.

"E noong bumalik siyang Manila kasama pa niyang pamilya n'ya. Then napaalis na rin pala siya," explained Marcial. "So wala na kaming jurisdiction doon."

"Kaya naman napatagal pa ang desisyon."