Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – There was no better time for the UST Growling Tigresses to end their 11-year losing streak against the NU Lady Bulldogs.

University of Santo Tomas turned back National University, 76-72, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City to gain a 1-0 advantage in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball Finals.

In the process, they also ended a 20-game losing streak against the seven-time champions.

The last time UST won against NU in women's basketball was on August 31, 2012 -- a 74-73 overtime triumph. They are now one win away from capturing a title in the UAAP Season 86, also a chance to end a 17-year dry spell.

Coach Haydee Ong said in the postgame interview that defense was key for them, with her team garnering 27 points off 23 turnovers by NU.

"During the season we need some offensive power, pero pagdating ngayon sa championship, defense says a lot, [it] will give you championship and I think nagawa namin iyon," Ong said to reporters.

"We clamped on their shooters, walang masyadong transition offense. I think, come Game 2, defense speaks a lot for us again," she added.

The Lady Bulldogs scored only 15 points off their rivals' errors.

Tigress star Kent Pastrana, who led the charge with 15 points, six rebounds, four steals, and an assist, thanked her mentors for the trust they gave her in today's victory.

"Nagpapasalamat po ako sa mga coaches ko na nagtiwala sa akin, na ibalik ako sa loob ng court," Pastrana said. "Gagawin namin 'yung best namin para makuha 'yung panalo next game."

NU coach Aris Dimaunahan also lamented his team's poor performance in keeping the ball safe while letting the opponents run for buckets.

"We gave up a lot of fastbreak points to them, 18 to 7. We know for a fact that's the game of UST, we failed on containing them on that department" Dimaunahan said.

"We lost it to turning the ball over a lot of times the entire game. We had 23, and then naging gold for them... That's the story of the game."

Game 2 of the finals will be on Sunday, December 3, at the Big Dome. Tip-off is at 12nn.

RELATED VIDEO