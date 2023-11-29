Football: Total FC to see action in Bangkok tourney

Alex Tancangco, third from left, one of the Elite Defenders of Total Football Club in the Under-11 category, will see action in the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 on Dec. 2-3 in Thailand. Handout/Total FC.

MANILA -- After its successful campaign in the Philippines Youth Football League (YFL), the under-13 team of Total Football Club is setting its sights on a bigger prize.

They will compete in the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 on Dec. 2-3 at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

Total FC U-13 copped the YFL title after garnering 40 points on 13 wins and a draw with no loss in the single round elimination. They finished just ahead of Mendiola FC, which had 39 points.

The team will leave for Bangkok on December 1.

"We know that it's not going to be easy, but I have so much confidence in our players that they are up for this challenge and that they are hungry for a title to add to the one we had in the Philippine YFL," said Total FC Team Manager Jeremy Vanguardia Tancangco.

"This is the first time that Total FC will be seeing action abroad. But, even as first timers, we know they have what it takes to compete against the best in the region in their age brackets. This is a great opportunity to show that our Filipino youth athletes are world-class," he added.

Aside from the U-13 squad, Total FC’s U-9 and U-11 teams will also compete for titles in the Supercup, which will also have teams from other countries like Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Members of the U-13 team are Luis Pible, Joseph Cenojas, Zaeous Cortez, Revir Deada, Daniel Guinto, Ethan Gile, Jasper Isagon, AJ Magabo, Zhaan Roquio, Darcy Sarmiento, Shem Salilig, MJ Silmaro, Theo Vegas, Limuel Tapia and Vince Villegas.

The U-11 team, meanwhile, has Alex Tancangco, EJ Baid, Marcus Cuyos, Sean David, Jose Gabriel, Adrian Labog, Javi Lopez, JM Nera, Calix Nuñez, Rafa Rojas and Eurwyn Tagum.

As for the U-9 team, the members are Jayden Bongcaras, Zane Gamalinda, Gabrian Gatdula, Nio Gregorio, Franco Magabo, Rafael Manas, Eevan Oaferina, AC Reyes, Matteo Solis and Matthew Tiongson.

Total FC was founded in 2019 and based in Calamba, Laguna. It has 180 members and has emerged as one of the fastest-rising youth football clubs in the country.