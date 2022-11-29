The Creamline Cool Smashers will not make it to the Finals despite beating Chery Tiggo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers outlasted Chery Tiggo in a five-set marathon but will still miss the finals of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The Cool Smashers recovered from a brutal performance in the third set to take down the Crossovers, 25-16, 20-25, 14-25, 25-11, 15-9, on Tuesday evening at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

However, they will miss out on the best-of-3 championship series owing to an inferior set quotient against Cignal HD and Petro Gazz. The HD Spikers and the Gazz Angels will contest the championship instead.

Creamline will play Chery Tiggo in the battle for bronze.