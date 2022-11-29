NBA: Pacers stun Lakers on Nembhard game-winner

Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates the win after the game against the Miami Heat on November 4, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ron Hoskins, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES — Indiana rookie Andrew Nembhard drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Pacers a thrilling 116-115 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

The Lakers looked headed to a third straight victory when they led 101-84 with 9:59 to play.

But the Pacers kept coming, knotting it at 113-113 on Tyrese Haliburton's driving layup with 39.8 seconds remaining.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Lakers superstar LeBron James -- who rolled his ankle in the first quarter but returned to action after a trip to the locker room -- responded with a layup of his own to make it 115-113.

But when Myles Turner missed a three-pointer on the Pacers' ensuing possession the Lakers couldn't corral the rebound. Haliburton grabbed it and fired to Nembhard who drilled the game-winner.

"It felt good coming off my fingers, that's for sure," Nembhard told broadcaster Bally Sports Indiana in an on-court interview shortly before he was doused with water by teammates in celebration.

© Agence France-Presse