Voting 274-0-1, the Philippine House of Representatives approved House Bill 6224 which grants Filipino citizenship to basketball star Justin Donta Brownlee on third and final reading.

📷 Speaker's Office pic.twitter.com/joUtxmzcyX — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) November 29, 2022

The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading the granting of Filipino citizenship to basketball player Justin Brownlee.

The House voted 274-0-1 to pass on final reading House Bill 6224, which moved to grant Brownlee Filipino citizenship.

Brownlee met with Speaker Martin Romualdez before the vote, where he handed the House leader a signed ball.

🎥 Speaker's Office pic.twitter.com/SN5HZBFs7o — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) November 29, 2022

The legislation was passed to fast-track Brownlee's papers in time for the FIBA World Cup in 2023, which will see the national basketball team Gilas Pilipinas compete with the world's top basketball nations.

(More details to follow.)