The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on its third and final reading the bill granting Philippine citizenship to beloved Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

Brownlee went to social media to express his gratitude.

He also paid tribute to his late sports agent, Sheryl Reyes, who brought him to the Philippines.

"Been waiting for this for a while but worth the wait… Sheryl you said it would happen I just wish you were here to see it #RIP 😢….thankful, blessed, and honored," he said.

He also thanked the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, coach Tim Cone, and everyone involved in the process.

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible and a special thanks to @samahangbasketbolngpilipinas , house of reps, senators and all congressmen! And lastly I want to thank @coachtimcone, @alfrancischua and boss RSA for giving me a chance putting me in this position here in the Philippines to succeed and be the best player and person i can potentially be…. To all the great fans and people here in the Philippines mahal ko kayo! I will do my best to make you proud!!!" he said.

The SBP is looking to include Brownlee into the Gilas Pilipinas in time for the final window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers this coming February.