Cyrus Tabi was one of the heroes for Roxas in their win against Basilan. Handout photo

Roxas extended Basilan BRT's misery to two games, nailing an 83-77 victory in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The result created a five-way tie for the top spot, with Roxas joining the Peace Riders, MisOr, Kapatagan, and Zamboanga Sibugay at 3-2.

Kentoy Sigura keyed the victory for Roxas with his steady free throw shooting down the stretch, and finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

A huge 19-7 rally by Basilan in the fourth put them back ahead, 74-71, capped by back-to-back triples by Med Salim, with just 2:28 to go.

But Marlon Monte and Cyrus Tabi connived for four points as Junjie Hallare and Jorem Morada joined hands for three points, allowing the Vanguards to inch within two, 75-77 with 1:12 remaining.

Segura was steady at the charity stripe making all six free throws after being fouled in three consecutive possessions. Tabi added two more insurance free throws to wrap up the victory.

"Nag-sub lang kami nang nag-sub hanggang ayun mag-match 'yung lineup," said Roxas head coach Alvin Grey.

Facing a huge 30-43 deficit entering the second half, the Vanguards put the defensive clamps on the Peace Riders in the third period, limiting them to just four points while making 20 to take a 50-47 lead in the fourth.

Those four points tied KCS-Mandaue and Tubigon's same output in the Visayas Leg for the lowest points scored in a quarter record.

Nick Abanto was a spark off the bench with 10 points, while Embons Bonleon, Monte, and Tabi got nine points apiece with the latter having nine rebounds and five assists as well.

Salim paced the suddenly-struggling Peace Riders with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.

Morada added 13 points on 13 shots to go with five rebounds and four assists, while Nikko Panganiban went for 12 points.

Basilan will try to end its misery tomorrow when it meets Zamboanga Sibugay at 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, Roxas looks to rack up its third straight win when it faces MisOr on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Scores:

Roxas 83 - Segura 17, Abanto 10, Bonleon 9, Tabi 9, Monte 9, Valin 8, Gimpayan 8, Basco 5, Martinez 5, Mabigat 2, Dela Cruz 1, Adante 0, Solatorio 0.

Basilan 77 - Salim 19, Morada 13, Panganiban 12, Hallare 9, Daa 7, Goloran 4, Ferrer 4, Lunor 4, Luciano 3, Julkipli 2, Saliddin 0, Soliva 0.

Quarterscores: 14-16, 30-43, 50-47, 83-77.