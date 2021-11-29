

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA announced on Monday that its Governors Cup will start on December 8 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, with fans not yet allowed to watch inside the venue.

Ynares will host the first two games of the conference, which features imports with a height limit of 6-foot-6.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to meet with the various local government units that will host their games, with the hope that they will allow the league to welcome back fans in venues.

"Kasalukuyan tayong nakikipag-usap sa mga LGUs at tayo ay umasa na mapagbibigyan ang ating kahilingan na pahintulutang makapasok at makapanood ang ating mga fans ng laro," said Marcial.

He will meet with the LGU of Pasay City on December 1, Marcial also said.

The IATF, on the other hand, has already given the league the green light to push through with the Governors' Cup.

Aside from the Ynares in Pasig City, also tapped to host PBA games are its usual venues: the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, and the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

More rarely used by the league but still a potential venue is the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The PBA has held its last two conferences -- both All-Filipino affairs -- in bubbles in Pampanga.

Metro Manila and its neighboring regions are under Alert Level 2 until November 30. Areas under Alert Level 2 are allowed to hold contact sports events, pending the approval of the LGU.