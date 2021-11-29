MANILA, Philippines -- Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday officially unveiled Mylene Paat as their newest player for the upcoming season of Women's Volleyball Thailand League, with the Filipina expressing her gratitude for the warm welcome given to her.

Paat, 27, will join Nakhon Ratchasima QminC as an import for the 2021-22 season that starts on December 8.

"Thank you so much for your warm welcome," Paat said on Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself wearing the Nakhon Ratchasima team jacket.

Paat, a product of Adamson University, becomes the third Filipino to play as an import in Thailand after Alyssa Valdez (3BB Nakornnont) and Marck Espejo (Visakha).

She was one of the stars for Chery Tiggo in their run to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference championship, and suited up for Choco Mucho in the recent Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship.

Interestingly, Choco Mucho made its debut against Nakhon Ratchasima in that tournament, losing in straight sets 25-11, 28-26, 25-17. Paat had eight points in the loss.

Nakhon Ratchasima, which placed second in the previous season of the Thailand League, will open their campaign on December 8 against Diamond Food.

Aside from Paat, also set to play overseas is Filipino-American spiker Kalei Mau, who will join the Athletes Unlimited professional league in the United States next year.

Espejo (FC Tokyo), Bryan Bagunas (Oita Miyoshi), and Jaja Santiago (Saitama Ageo Medics) are all playing in Japan's V.League.

