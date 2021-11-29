Kapatagan continues giant-killing ways in VisMin Cup

Action between Kapatagan and Globalport-MisOr in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge. Handout photo

Kapatagan stretched its winning run to three games after toppling Globalport-MisOr, 65-63, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Sunday at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

Down by 11 early in the fourth frame, the Valientes went on a blistering 13-0 blast, capped by Nicole Ubalde's layup, to regain the lead, 61-59 with 3:26 to go.

It was Richard Kwong who took charge for Kapatagan, out-scoring MisOr, 5-2, in the closing minutes, while going 3-of-4 at the free throw line. He pushed the Buffalos back on top, 64-63, with 17.7 seconds to play.

Reil Cervantes tried to respond with a three-pointer for MisOr but missed. Kapatagan's Edrian Lao secured the rebound and was fouled, but made only one of two charities to keep the door open for the Valientes.

It was Cervantes who went for the win with another three-pointer but missed again, and Kapatagan secured the possession to clinch the win.

"Composure lang ang kinailangan namin. Kailangan lang namin gawin 'yung plays namin at makinig lang sa instructions naming coaches," said Buffalos head coach Jaime Rivera.

While no player reached double-digits for Kapatagan, eight cagers scored at least five points with KD Ariar firing nine points on top of six rebounds.

Lao finished with seven points and 11 rebounds, while Garexx Puerto, Mark Daanoy, and Jonel Bonganciso each tallied eight points.

The streaking Buffalos forged a three-way logjam for the second spot with the Valientes and Zamboanga Sibugay with identical 3-2 win-loss slates.

Joel Lee Yu and Cervantes led the Valientes with 12 points with the latter going a measly 5-of-15 from the field.

Mac Baracael got just four points as he registered a poor 2-of-11 shooting.

The Buffalos aim for four consecutive when they dance with Pagadian at 4 pm. Meanwhile, MisOr returns on Tuesday against Roxas at 4 p.m. as well.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 65 - Ariar 9, Bonganciso 8, Puerto 8, Daanoy 8, Lao 7, Rodriguez 6, Saga 5, Kwong 5, Torres 4, Igot 3, Sollano 2, Bersabal 0.

MisOr 63 - Cervantes 12, Lee Yu 12, Ubalde 8, Estrella 7, Nalos 6, Baracael 4, Ballesteros 4, salcedo 4, Meca 2, Caranguian 2, Gonzales 2, Bernardo 0.

Quarterscores: 23-18, 37-28, 53-46, 65-63.