Jayvee Sumagaysay saved his best for the fifth set to power the Team Dasma Monarchs to a hard-earned victory over Global Remit in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League for Men.

In their first game on Monday, the Monarchs made sure to open their campaign on a winning note as they twice overcame a one-set deficit to take a 22-25, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18, 15-12 triumph at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas.

With neither team able to take control of the fifth set, it was Team Dasma's net defense that made a difference in the closing stretches and eventually pushed them to victory.

A rejection of Global Remit skipper Joeven Dela Vega at the net pushed Team Dasma ahead, 10-9, and Sumagaysay added another block on Joshua Zareno in the next rally for an 11-9 lead.

Dela Vega would not be denied, however, as he exchanged points with Dasma's Mark Calado before Sumagaysay committed an attack error that tied the set for the last time at 12.

Off a timeout, Sumagaysay was quick to atone for his earlier error, blocking Zareno yet again to give Team Dasma the lead for good. In the next rally, he pounced on an overpass by Global Remit to put the Monarchs at match point, 14-12.

A timeout by Global Remit couldn't cool down the Monarchs, who rejected Dela Vega at the net in the final rally of the match to secure the win.

The match was the third five-setter of the day, with MRT-Negros overcoming Sabong International in a marathon match, while Go for Gold avoided an upset against Manileno in a five-setter as well.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with Team Dasma taking on the young MRT-Negros squad, while Global Remit tries to bounce back against Sabong International.

Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals of the competition, wherein the champions will earn the chance to represent the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.