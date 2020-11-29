Golf: Yuka Saso finishes joint 6th at Ricoh Cup

Filipina golfer Yuka Saso finished in joint sixth place at the Japan LPGA Championship Ricoh Cup on Sunday, after carding a 4-under 284 at the Miyazaki Country Club.

Erika Hara won the tournament with a 10-under 278, in the process pocketing the top prize of ¥30,000,000 (P13.9 million).

Saso took home ¥4,638,000 (P2.14 million), and maintained her place at the top of the money ranking for the season.

Ayuka Furue was two strokes behind Hara for second place, while Hinako Shibuno, Momoko Ueda, and Yuna Nishimura were tied for third after totaling six-under.

Mikajima Kana, Mamiko Higa, and Minami Hiruta were tied with Saso for sixth place.

This marks the second straight tournament that Saso finished in the top 10, as she was tied for third at the 39th Daio Paper Ladies Open last week.