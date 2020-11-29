Boxing: YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA Slam Dunk champ Nate Robinson

Jake Paul (left) and Nate Robinson (right) weigh in for a cruiserweight boxing bout in Los Angeles. Lynn Millspaugh, Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

It took YouTube star Jake Paul just two rounds to dismiss former NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson in their boxing match, Saturday in Los Angeles.

Paul knocked down Robinson twice in the first round and then put him away for good in the second, connecting with a right hook that sent the former NBA player crashing face first into the canvas.

One of the most brutal KO’s of the year, by the YouTuber Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/r4WUGtka1a — Rob Brown (@RobBrownBetting) November 29, 2020

This is Paul's second win in as many fights, after a first round demolition of AnEsonGib in Miami earlier this year.

Robinson, 36, was making his boxing debut. A three-time NBA Slam Dunk champion, he played for eight teams in his career, most notably the New York Knicks.