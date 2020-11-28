Boxing: Ex ALA coaches continue boss’ legacy with startup gym

When ALA Boxing Promotions shut down because of the pandemic and ABS-CBN's failure to get a new broadcast franchise, boxing coaches Edito and Edmund Villamor were among those directly affected.

This paved the way for the brothers, though, to set up a boxing gym of their own, with the help of their patron and several benefactors.

Edito said the new Villamor Brother Boxing Gym in Mandaue City, Cebu, inherited a bulk of the equipment from the old ALA Gym.

"Hindi naman nila kasi maibenta because those are memories of ALA Boxing . . . Hiningi namin kay Sir ALA (Antonio L. Aldeguer) at ibinigay naman sa amin," he said.

"Binigyan ko iyon ng malaking value . . . Marami rin nag-iisponsor ng gamit. So ito na-put up namin ang gym."

The gym is the current training ground of returning boxing champion Donnie Nietes. Just recently, the Villamor brothers also signed a deal to train promising Cebuano talent Reymart Tagacanao.

The Villamors have also been conducting free boxing clinics for young, aspiring boxers. Nearly 60 youngsters attended their recent clinic.

Edito said they are also making sure they follow COVID-19 protocols by encouraging trainers to wear masks, and sanitize their hands.

The gym owners also regularly sanitize their equipment and facility and maintain a log book for contact tracing.

"Pagpasok nila sa gym natin, kailangan nilang mahugas ng kamay. May alcohol kami, kinukunan namin ng temperature, at may list kami," said Edito. "Pagpasok dito, bawal silang magtanggal ng facemask."

"Di lang sa boxing, tinuturuan din namin sa values in life . . . Kung anong itinuro sa amin ng manager namin, 'yun din ang itinuturo namin sa kanila."