UAAP: NU-Nazareth takes solo lead in boys' basketball

NU-Nazareth center Migs Palanca in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University-Nazareth School cruised to a second consecutive win in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, beating University of the East 78-61 on Tuesday at the Adamson Gym.

With the win, the Bullpups, who defeated the FEU-D Baby Tamaraws on opening day 70-56, have taken the solo lead in the tournament.

Nigerian center Collins Akowe was in foul trouble but the Bullpups still won comfortably, with Grade 11 big man Migs Palanca stepping up. He finished with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field with seven rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

"'Yung practices namin before this game maganda kaya nag-translate sa game. Kahit foul trouble si Collins (Akowe) kanina, nag-step up si Jedric (Solomon) at Migs (Palanca)," said NU coach Kevin De Castro.

"Thankful ako sobra. Pampataas ito sa kumpyansa ko this season at mas pag-iigihan ko diyan," added the 6-foot-7 Palanca.

After a slow start, Macmac Alfanta sparked the Bullpups, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first half to give his side a 43-33 lead. Palanca and Grade 12 guard Elijah Yusi then linked up in the second half, helping maintain a double-digit lead for NUNS.

Up next for NUNS is Adamson, who will still face Ateneo on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

In the first game of the double-header, defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman survived a late rally by De La Salle-Zobel to cling to a 76-72 victory.

"Ine-expect ko na mahirap yung laban ngayong UAAP dahil lahat ng teams nag-improve. Talagang alam ko na lahat ng games namin igra-grind namin," said FEU-Diliman coach Allan Albano after yet another tough game for the Baby Tamaraws.

Dwyne Miranda and Veejay Pre were off to a blazing start in the first half, combining for 27 of FEU-D’s 48 points as they led by 18 points at the tail-end of the second stanza.

Miranda ended up with 19 points while Cabs Cabonilas got 16 points and 16 rebounds. Veejay Pre also finished with a double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Both FEU-D and DLSZ now have 1-1 slates.

Waki Espina led the Jr. Archers with 24 points. Kieffer Alas fired 19 points but was held to just 6-of-19 shooting from the field.

UE dropped to 0-2 and was led by Cebuano guard Lance Sabroso with 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Holdover from last season Joaquim De Leon added 12 points and five assists.

The Scores:

First game:

FEU-D 76 - Miranda 19, Cabonilas 16, Pre 14, Salangsang 7, Burgos 5, Daa 4, Herbito 4, Miller 3, Cabigting 2, De Guzman 2, Mecha 0, Gordon 0, Pascual 0.

DLSZ 72 - Espina 24, Alas 19, Dimaano 13, Dabao 9, Domangcas 3, Daja 2, Pabellano 2, Atienza 0, Cruz 0, Sta. Maria 0, Gubat 0, Favis 0, Manganaan 0, Arboleda 0.

Quarterscores: 25-26, 48-33, 60-56, 76-72

Second game:

NUNS 78 - Palanca 18, Alfanta 16, Akowe 10, Yusi 10, Reroma 7, Usop 6, Pillado 5, Nepacena 4, Barraca 2, Cartel 0, Solomon 0, Herrera, 0.

UE 61 - Sabrosa 14, De Leon 12, Alejandro 12, Lagat 9, Despi 9, Datulim 2, Sarza 2, Almanza 1, Correa 0, Farochilen 0, Suria 0, Malonzo 0, Pedrita 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarterscores: 20-11, 43-33, 59-49, 78-61.

