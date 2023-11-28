UAAP: NU-Nazareth claims breakthrough taekwondo crown

Nazareth School of National University. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Nazareth School of National University won its first-ever high school crown in the UAAP Season 86 taekwondo tournament on Monday evening at the Marikina Sports Center.

Behind season MVP Melbourne Lustado, the Bullpups swept all their five fights in the one-day tournament.

Lustado (55-63 kg) led NUNS' four-gold medal haul, as Rodito Sinugbojan (under-48 kg), Kent Banzon (48-55 kg), and Cyvir Junio (over-70 kg) also emerged triumphant in their respective categories.

"Masaya at overwhelming na nakuha na ng high school 'yung championship. Finally, yung hard work nila sa training, sabay pa nang pag-aaral, nag-payoff na," said Bullpups head coach Carlos Padilla, who is also a former national team standout during the 2000s.

University of Santo Tomas, the 14-time winners, placed second with a 4-1 record, with Renzo Gavilanes (63-70 kg) as its lone gold medalist.

Julio Zapata, Jose Jacob Cartegena, and Jean Sebastian Durana were the Junior Tiger Jins' silver medalists in the under-48 kg, 55-63 kg, and over-70 kg categories, respectively.

John Heaven Callejo, UST's bronze medalist in 48-55 kg, bagged the Rookie of the Year honors.

Ateneo finished third with a 3-2 slate, with Noel Macasaet winning a silver in the 48-55 kg category and Nathan Chupungco garnering a bronze in the under-48 kg.

Far Eastern University-Diliman missed the podium with a 2-3 card, followed by De La Salle-Zobel (1-4) and UP Integrated School (0-5).