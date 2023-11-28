UAAP: Francis Lopez all business in first Finals with UP

UP’s Francis Lopez. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Francis Lopez will be competing in his first-ever UAAP men’s basketball Finals on Wednesday with the UP Fighting Maroons.

The 6-foot-6 Filipino-Angolan was instrumental in UP’s victory over Katipunan neighbors Ateneo de Manila University, which coincidentally was the institution that he was supposed to attend.

Despite this, Lopez said following their win against the Ateneans on Saturday that he is not putting any color to their drubbing of the Blue Eagles, saying that his focus is solely on helping the Maroons reclaim the UAAP championship.

“I have no comment about that,” he answered when asked about their victory over Ateneo. “What matters is where I’m at right now, which is UP.”

“Coach Tab [Baldwin] has been here for a long time, and I knew he’s gonna make some adjustments but our coaches were there. I’m just really happy that they got our back and I’m happy that we got the win. We just came prepared more than Ateneo, and we just fought really, really hard,” he added.

“I have such an amazing feeling, and I feel blessed that I’m here. I have no regrets about transferring to UP,” he added.

After a stellar showing in his first year donning UP’s colors, Lopez averaged 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals, which is why he is the UAAP’s frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.

And Lopez wants nothing but to translate these stats or even add more to them when they face the De La Salle Green Archers.

“We’re just gonna continue to fight and fight until we get our goal which is the championship,” he said.

“There’s been some ups and downs, but coaches have been telling me that ‘you just gotta move on and keep on learning’ on the mistakes I have made. I know that it was a tough win, but it’s gonna be tougher in the finals because. I’m just really happy, but the job is not done for us.”

“Our mission is two more wins.”

