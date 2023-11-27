Top seeds Mapua, Lyceum look to arrange NCAA title clash

MANILA -- Mapua and Lyceum will try to take care of business against separate opponents and arrange a showdown for the NCAA Season 99 championship on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cardinals and the Pirates are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 after finishing first and second, respectively, at the end of the elimination round.

Mapua will face off against last season's losing finalists, College of St. Benilde, at 1:30 p.m. while the Pirates will be up against No. 3 seed San Beda at 3:30 p.m. Both Mapua and Lyceum need just one win to advance to the best-of-3 Finals.

For the Cardinals, they are trying to make the Finals for the second time in the last three seasons in the hopes of ending a 32-year title drought. Their last crown came in 1991, where current head coach Randy Alcantara playing a big part.

Lyceum, for its part, is seeking a third Finals appearance and their first since back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018 under then-coach Topex Robinson.

But Alcantara stresses that they are not looking too far ahead.

"Sa Final Four kami naka focus, ito ang pinakaimportante sa amin sa ngayon," said Alcantara, a sentiment shared by Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan.

"Concentrate muna kami sa game na ito, ayaw namin mag isip muna ng kahit ano," said Malabanan.

San Beda and St. Benilde, meanwhile, are trying to force do-or-die games on Friday.

"Of course, I'm expecting it to be tougher, especially galing sila sa talo sa amin," said San Beda mentor Yuri Escueta, whose Red Lions clobbered Lyceum, 74-56, in the elimination round.

"Big game for us, we believe we can still compete against Mapua and win that game as long as we play together and stick to our game plan," said St. Benilde coach Charles Tiu.