PVL: Farm Fresh dismisses Galeries for second win

The Farm Fresh Foxies. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Farm Fresh has secured its second franchise victory in the Premier Volleyball League after pouncing on another winless squad.

The Foxies logged a 25-10, 25-18, 24-26, 25-16 victory over Galeries on Tuesday in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Hard-hitting Trisha Tubu led Farm Fresh's balanced firepower with 15 points, while Kate Santiago, Alyssa Bertolano, and Rizza Cruz were also in double digits.

Despite squandering a 22-18 lead in the third frame and letting the opponents tie at 24-apiece, Galeries' Andrea Marzan found the other side of the court as Rizza Cruz's attack went wide.

Coach Jerry Yee also hoisted a block touch challenge but it was unsuccessful.

The orange shirts easily pulled away in Set 4, with Bertolano providing the match-winning block at 25-16.

"Medyo nawalan po ng composure nung third set, pero naibalik naman namin (no'ng) fourth set kaya proud pa rin na panalo pa rin," Tubu said in the postgame interview.

Farm Fresh was previously in 13th place (0-5) in the Invitational Conference, but it finally notched its breakthrough win this conference against controversy-ridden Gerflor.

"Sobrang laking bagay po (ng panalo na 'to) kasi 'yong last conference wala kaming panalo, tas ngayong second conference nakaka-set tapos nakaka-win pa po talaga. Sobrang sarap po sa feeling na nakikita mo sa team namin 'yung growth paunti-unti," she added.

Meanwhile, the Lerma Giron-led team has yet to find its breakthrough win at 0-9.

