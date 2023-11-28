Pampanga slips past Bacoor for 2-0 lead in MPBL Finals

Scenes from Game 2 of the MPBL Finals. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Pampanga thwarted Bacoor's persistent comebacks, securing a hard-fought 68-65 victory on Tuesday in Game 2 of the MPBL Finals at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

In a closely-contested match, Pampanga pulled away from a 61-all tie through a decisive 7-0 surge sparked by an Archie Concepcion three-pointer, and with contributions from MJ Garcia and Encho Serrano.

This pivotal win granted Pampanga a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National Finals, following their earlier dominant performance in Game 1 where they cruised to a 71-58 victory.

Concepcion, who was named to the Second Mythical Team, shone with 13 points and 8 rebounds to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

Newly-named MPBL Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar put up a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds on top of six assists, while another former La Salle star in Encho Serrano added 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists, contributing to Pampanga's triumph.

Despite a spirited effort from the Strikers highlighted by James Kwekuteye's 16 points, Pampanga managed to hold its ground. The game remained fiercely contested, with neither team led by more than 7 points throughout.

"Laro lang talaga naka focus ako sa finals and play as a team lang ang kailangan namin. Pero etong Game 2, magandang depensa talaga pinakita ng Bacoor," Baltazar acknowledged.

Game 3 and 4 will be played in Bacoor.

For Pampanga head coach and governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, they are determined to finish the best-of-5 series as soon as possible, even if a Game 5 will be played on their home court.

"Pressure yun pag umabot kami dito sa Pampanga, it means 2-2. We’ll do our best, alam ko mabigat dadatnan namin pero eto na ipeprepare ko mga anak ko," he said.

MPBL Founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao graced the event, awarding Baltazar with the special MVP ball during the season's best performers' ceremony. Aside from Baltazar, also honored was Adrian Nocum of the San Juan Knights as the Rookie of the Year, Jason Ballesteros of Pasig City MCW Sports as the Defensive Player of the Year, and Jhan Nermal of the Bacoor City Strikers as the Most Improved Player.

Baltazar was joined by Nermal, Will McAloney, Jaycee Marcelino, and Orlan Wamar in the First Mythical Team. Aside from Concepcion, also making the Second Mythical Team were: Jeckster Apinan, Robby Celiz, Ryan Costelo, and James Kwekuteye.

Pampanga aims to secure the title with a potential sweep on Saturday, December 2, at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor.