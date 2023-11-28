La Salle has 'all the tools' to win UAAP crown: Pumaren

Former La Salle coach Franz Pumaren. UAAP Media/File.

MANILA — Former De La Salle Green Archers head coach Franz Pumaren received his championship rings last night in a long overdue ring ceremony in Taft.

The five-time UAAP champion mentor was one of the players and coaches who were honored in La Salle’s event that celebrated its 2016, 2001, 2000, 1999, and 1998 squads by finally giving them their hardware after years of waiting.

And for the former PBA court general, it was his four-peat squad that turned La Salle into a powerhouse in the UAAP, especially since they went on to win three more titles after their four-year reign.

“These batches, ‘98, ‘99, ‘00, and ‘01, started the winning tradition here in La Salle,” he said Monday night in DLSU’s Vito Cruz campus.

“They were responsible for redefining the term ‘angas.’ This bunch of people, this bunch of players, every time they entered the court, they were really oozing with ‘angas’, with confidence.”

The current Green Archers including mentor Topex Robinson now have a chance to win La Salle's first title since 2016, as they will play the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 86 Finals starting Wednesday.

Pumaren is confident that they have the capabilities to complete their journey in this year’s Finals.

“To our 2023 team, good luck. I don’t know if this is the right timing to show you what we have accomplished. Baka ma-pressure kayo, but I hope you don’t get pressured,” he said towards the squad who was also in attendance last night.

“Good luck to the 2023 team. I think you have all the tools, the preparation, and everything, and hopefully, the trend tonight will start the ball kicking and be successful in this year’s edition of the UAAP,” added the mentor who was known for DLSU’s ‘Pumaren Press.’

