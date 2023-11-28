Jema Galanza's birthday wish? Another PVL title

Creamline's Jema Galanza. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – There's no better way to celebrate a birthday.

Jema Galanza, who turned 27 on Tuesday, led the Cool Smashers to a 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Chery Tiggo in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Asked about her birthday wishes, the former Adamson standout said the first one was to win against the Crossovers today, eventually get the PVL title and for the team to remain healthy after tough matches.

"(Wish ko) manalo ngayong araw, and siyempre 'yung championship and 'yung healthy lahat ng (nasa) team, matatapos 'to nang healthy kami, nang happy kami, and nakuha namin 'yung goal namin," she said in the postgame interview.

Galanza sizzled with 16 points on 13 attacks, two blocks, and one ace, and showed her all-around game with 18 excellent digs.

Though they got the win, Galanza stressed that the Chery Tiggo bout also served as a reality check for the unbeaten squad.

"Masaya kasi siyempre nanalo kami ngayon sa kaarawan ko. Parang 'yung game na 'yon, pinakita rin sa amin na 'di kami pwedeng mag-relax kasi talagang kaya nilang dumikit sa amin kung magpapabaya kami," Galanza said.

"Rest muna, then balik sa training tomorrow dahil 'di pa tapos 'yung elimination," she added.

They will face eliminated teams Akari (5-5) and Galeries (0-9) in their remaining games.

"Siyempre gusto rin naman naming matapos 'yung elimination nang panalo lahat. Sa mga darating pa naming games, pag-aaralan lang namin 'yung kung paano kami gumalaw sa loob ng court," said Galanza.