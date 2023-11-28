Gilas drawn with Latvia, Georgia, Brazil in Olympic qualifiers

Gilas Pilipinas and fans celebrate after the team beat China in their FIBA 2023 World Cup match at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on September 2, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas has a tough road ahead in its quest to make it to next year's Paris Olympics, after the draw for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments were held on Monday in Mies, Switzerland (Tuesday in Manila).

The Philippines was drawn with Latvia, Brazil, Georgia, Montenegro, and Cameroon in the OQT, with games to be held in Riga, Latvia from July 2-7.

The FIBA OQTs feature the 16 best-placed non-qualified teams from the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, as well as the three highest-ranked countries from each region. Five more countries secured their OQT spots through the FIBA Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The result of the FIBA OQT draw for Gilas Pilipinas. FIBA photo.

In the OQT in Valencia, Spain, the competing teams are: Lebanon, Angola, Spain, Finland, Poland, and the Bahamas.

In the OQT in Piraeus, Greece, the competing teams are: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, and the Dominican Republic.

In the OQT in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the competing teams are: Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Bahrain.

The six teams were further drawn into two groups of three squads each. The Philippines will play Georgia and hosts Latvia in Group A, with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals.

Only the winner of each qualifying tournament will secure a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

Seven teams have already qualified to the Summer Games: Germany and Serbia for Europe, Canada and the United States for the Americas, Australia for Oceania, Japan for Asia and South Sudan for Africa. France also qualified as hosts.