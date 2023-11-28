MANILA — In his first year back in the NCAA, Mapua Cardinals star Clint Escamis has helped his squad return to the Finals immediately.

Escamis finished with an all-around game of 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in their Season 99 Final 4 game against the College of St. Benilde Blazers on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

His numbers were impressive but it was just a normal day in the office for the former NCAA Juniors champion.

The league’s frontrunner for both MVP and Rookie of the Year plum is currently averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 steals, in 19 games so far with the Cardinals.

But Escamis bared that even before all of these went into fruition, there were actually other teams who were trying to ask for his services.

“Actually, maraming nag reach out sakin na schools noon nung alam nilang aalis na ako sa UE [University of the East],” he said on Tuesday after their win over St. Benilde.

Ahead of returning to the NCAA, he laced up his kicks with the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP but unfortunately went winless in his only season in Recto.

And despite the interest from other schools, his mind and heart were in unison with what he wanted — a return to Mapua.

“Pero sabi ko sa sarili ko, kung lilipat ako, dun ako sa kung saan kilala na ako, nagtitiwala sa'kin, at yung nagtitiwala na ako sa kanila. Mahirap 'yung pag nag-experiment ka na naman,” he said.

Escamis also understood that it was not only to get more playing time and because of familiarity, especially since he would be reuniting with former coaches and teammates.

“Sobrang thankful ako sa kanila. 0-14 kami nun eh [with UE], tapos nag gamble sila sakin. Knowing them from high school, thankful talaga ako sa opportunity na binigay nila,” he said.

Grabbing the NCAA hoops title was already the mission right from day one.

“Unang lumapit sakin si Paolo Hernandez talaga. Sinundo pa ako niyan sa dorm. Feel ko nung time na yun, locked in na kami sa moment na ‘yun. Palagi kaming maaga sa practice kasi gigil na gigil nga kami,” he said.

His reunion with Hernandez, Warren Bonifacio, and coaches Randy Alcantara and Yong Garcia, has been fruitful so far, but he is keen on completing the dream that they envisioned since day one.

"Hindi pa tapos yung misyon namin. Thirty-two years [since last championship], para rin kela coach Randy, kela coach Yong, at sa buong Mapua Community," he vowed.



