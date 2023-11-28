Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Semis-bound Choco Mucho showed no signs of slowing down as it dominated struggling Gerflor in the Premier Volleyball League in only 80 minutes.

The Flying Titans, now on their ninth straight win, swept the struggling Defenders, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11 in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Bea de Leon nabbed Player of the Game honors, with 13 points on six attacks, five blocks, and two aces. Sisi Rondina, meanwhile, had 17 markers.

No player from Gerflor was on double-digit scoring, with Mary Grace Berte only eking out eight points for the 0-9 team.

Coach Dante Alinsunurin hailed his players as they embraced the system and went undefeated in nine games.

"Medyo maganda 'yung performance namin, kahit sino ipasok mo nagde-deliver din, including si Bea, nag-best player (of the game) pa," he said to reporters.

"Sobrang saya namin for the ninth straight, medyo matagal naming 'di naramdaman 'yon, so very, very happy kami kung nasaan kami ngayon," De Leon said in the same interview.

"I think solid na 'yung implementation ni coach (ng sistema), talagang tiniyaga namin siya, tiniyaga nila coach. Marami siyang pinagdaanan, and finally after (almost) a year, actually napakabilis ng pag-a-absorb ng system," she added. "I think we're there, definitely may i-improve pa, for sure. Mas marami pang cards si coach sa pockets niya."

Choco Mucho has only lost once in the league after being swept by Creamline in their conference opener.

