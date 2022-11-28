UAAP chess: UST men still in control, La Salle women make their move

UST's Brylle Gever Vinluan. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) flexed its might against fellow powerhouse Far Eastern University (FEU), taking a commanding 4-0 sweep in Round 4 of the UAAP Season 85 men’s chess championships, Sunday at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila.

It was UST's third shutout win after also blanking Adamson University and Ateneo de Manila University early this season to go up with 15 points, well ahead of second-running University of the Philippines (UP) which has 9 points.

Brylle Gever Vinluan (Board 3) led the way for UST with his fourth win in as many matches, taking down National Master Lorenzo Aaron in 43 moves of the Nimzowitsch-Larsen Attack.

Julius Gonzales (Board 1) also emerged victorious after 59 moves in a rook and pawn endgame while Lee Roi Palma also took a win in Board 4 after 54 moves of the Giuoco Piano playing as black.

Melito Oscan Jr. made a successful return to UST's lineup, nabbing his third win in three appearances this season to complete the sweep.

UP, on the other hand, continued to settle for another draw, its third straight, with a 2-2 split against third-running De La Salle University to stay in the second spot.

Fide Master Stephen Rome Pangilinan (Board 1) remained perfect with his fourth win in as many matches for UP while fellow Maroons Michael Johann Olladas and Jan Daryl Batula finished with draws in Boards 3 and 4, respectively.

Cyril Felrod Telesforo (Board 2) stayed undefeated for the Green Arches as he picked up his third season win to force a deuce.

Adamson then finally broke the dry spell with a breakthrough 2.5-1.5 win over Ateneo led by John Frederick Sunga and Matt Joseph Ramos's wins in Boards 1 and 4, respectively.

Meanwhile, La Salle surged to solo second in the women's division, courtesy of a 3.5-0.5 win over Adamson.

League-leading National University (NU) took a bye in Wednesday's Round 8 at the FEU Tech Gym.

The Lady Green Woodpushers leapfrogged FEU who suffered from a 3-1 loss to cellar-dwelling UP.

Francois Marie Magpily (Board 2) was an image of consistency as she scored her 6th point in seven appearances courtesy of a 49-move conquest of Adamson's Jashua Patria while playing the black pieces.

Woman Fide Master Samantha Glo Revita (Board 1) also flexed her might in the top board with a convincing win over Robelle De Jesus, while Irish Yngayo scored her fourth win in the last five matches after weaving her way through an advantageous rook vs bishop endgame to secure La Salle's victory.

Arena Fide Master Sara Francine Olendo also scored back-to-back draws after fourth straight losses, pushing La Salle ahead of FEU.

UP played the role of the party-popper in Round 8 after notching their first season win via a 3-1 demolition of FEU.

Justin Macapuno (Board 2) Jee Ann Barry (Board 3) and Jallen Herzchelle Agra (Board 4) conquered their rivals from FEU en route to the upset win.

Meanwhile, Ateneo held UST to a 2-2 deuce to take the fourth spot in the standings.

Laila Camel Nadera scored the win in Board 1 followed by draws from Glesit Marie Tatoy and Arena Grandmaster Alexis Anne Oseña in Boards 2 and 3, respectively.