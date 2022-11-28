Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide in action against Chery Tiggo. PVL Media



MANILA, Philippines -- A fresh mindset allowed the Petro Gazz Angels to stay in the hunt for a spot in the finals of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, according to their American import Lindsey Vander Weide.

The Gazz Angels opened the round-robin semifinals by losing in straight sets to Creamline, but revived their hopes with a swift 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 demolition of Chery Tiggo on Sunday night.

Leading the way in their one-hour, 20-minute romp was Vander Weide, who had 18 points on 14 kills and four aces. Myla Pablo added 15 points on 11 kills and four blocks.

"I told the team before this game that we need to believe that we could see ourselves in the championship and be that winning team," Vander Weide said of their mindset against Chery Tiggo.

"I said that we need to play like that, because I felt like in our first game against Creamline we weren’t playing like we could see ourselves at the end with the championship," she further explained. "I think our mindset kinda switched today."

"We knew what we needed to do and we took care of it and it felt great."

The Gazz Angels were rarely troubled by the Crossovers, who produced just 31 kills in the game and gave away 19 points off their own errors. Petro Gazz flustered them at the net, registering 12 kill blocks. Mylene Paat, with 10 points, was the only player for Chery Tiggo to reach double-digits.

"We've been practicing for so long, we know our capabilities, and we just need to go out there and play volleyball," said Vander Weide.

The victory kept Petro Gazz in the hunt for a finals berth as they improved to 1-1, tied with the Cool Smashers. Nonetheless, they are still in a must-win position on Tuesday when they play Cignal HD (2-0) in their last semifinals assignment.

Even if Petro Gazz sweeps Cignal HD, their hopes of advancing to the finals will still hinge on the result of Creamline's game against Chery Tiggo. Of course, a victory by the HD Spikers will send them to the best-of-3 finals.

If Creamline beats Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz loses, the Cool Smashers will advance to the championship and keep their Grand Slam bid alive.

The Gazz Angels lost to Cignal HD in five sets when they played in the preliminary round, but Vander Weide believes they can reverse their fortunes in the bigger stage.

"I mean, we took them to five," said Vander Weide, who had 29 points in their five-set defeat to the HD Spikers last November 10. "They're a good team, they're really dynamic, and they have great players."

"But it's a team that we played well against in certain sets," she pointed out. "So we know how to compete against them. We just need to replicate what we did in those sets that we beat them."