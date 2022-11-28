Cignal HD head coach Shaq delos Santos celebrates after their win over Creamline. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- On the brink of a first finals appearance in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the Cignal HD Spikers cannot afford to be complacent.

This was the warning given by head coach Shaq delos Santos after the HD Spikers came away with an impressive 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-18 triumph over the Creamline Cool Smashers on Sunday, for their second win in the semifinals of the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Another win against Petro Gazz on Tuesday will assure the HD Spikers of a spot in the best-of-3 finals.

"I think first time namin na na-reach ito, nakuha namin na manalo against Creamline sa semifinals," said Delos Santos, whose squad placed third in the Open and Invitational Conferences this season.

"So ito, malaking opportunity sa amin na mas maging better pa kami sa susunod na game namin."

Delos Santos said they must be proud of their victory over the Cool Smashers, particularly with how they maintained their composure in the closing stretches of the second and third sets.

Ranged against a Creamline team that boasts of champions and veterans, the HD Spikers displayed better execution and got clutch plays from American import Tai Bierria to close out the Cool Smashers. With momentum on their side, Cignal HD won comfortably in the fourth set.

"Big win talaga para sa amin ito," Delos Santos said.

But the job is not yet done and they must now turn their attention to the Gazz Angels, who will enter Tuesday's game with confidence after sweeping Chery Tiggo, also last Sunday.

"Kailangan namin aralin 'yung PetroGazz. Hindi ibig sabihin na nanalo kami ngayon, kailangan maging complacent na kami," said delos Santos. "Talagang kailangan mag-all out kami, kasi kumbaga nagi-start pa lang 'yung game, mas gumaganda pa."

"So, hopefully ma-maintain or ma-improve pa namin 'yung performance ng team namin," he added.

Cignal HD won their lone preliminary round encounter against PetroGazz, but they needed five sets to do so. They also had to survive a 29-point effort from PetroGazz import Lindsey Vander Weide to claim the 25-22, 34-32, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13 triumph.