MMA: Adonis Sevilleno wins 'ONE Warrior Series'

Adonis Sevilleno is the winner of the ONE Warrior Series Philippines. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adonis Sevilleno is the winner of the ONE Warrior Series Philippines, outlasting 15 other competitors and earning a US$100,000 contract to compete in ONE Championship.

Sevilleno will now be competing under the banner of Team Lakay. He will make his debut on the big stage on December 3, taking on Drex Zamboanga in the undercard of ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"There wasn't any day that I gave to myself to rest," Sevilleno said. "That's because I really wanted to win this. I wanted to be a champion and take home the ONE Championship contract."

The Cebuano fighter nearly dropped out of the show in the finale, fearing that his ribs may have been broken. But once he got clearance from the medical staff after an x-ray, Sevilleno was unstoppable.

With Sheraz Qureshi dropping out of the competition early, Sevilleno had to overcome the two early favorites Jun Montilla and Ariel Lampacan.

The finale started out with the three remaining warriors being tested and then narrowed down to two. The warriors wrestled, grappled, and then did a combination of both against ONE mainstays Stephen Loman, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Geje Eustaquio.

After that tiring gauntlet, it was Sevilleno and Lampacan who ended up being the final two, and they duked it out in the final Circle Elimination sparring showdown.

Lampacan started out well, connecting with kicks and combinations, using his Muay Thai skills to punish Sevilleno from the onset. But Sevilleno found his second wind as the Cebuano went to his wrestling and top control, where he smothered Lampacan for the duration of the sparring showdown.

After two grueling rounds, Sevilleno stood the tallest.

"I'm so happy. I'm thinking, I was only dreaming of this before," Sevilleno said. "I really wanted to be a member of Team Lakay and join a team of legendary fighters. And through this journey, I did it."