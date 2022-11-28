Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass the ball during the first half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. File photo. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- The suddenly surging Cincinnati Bengals claimed a third straight NFL victory on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs both took their win streaks to five games.

The Bengals, who fell to the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl, beat the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans, 20-16, in Nashville.

Quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to secure a fifth win in six games for the 7-4 Bengals.

"This is the kind of game that great teams win," Burrow said. "It's not always going to be pretty. This is the NFL. You're playing really, really good teams on the opposing end.

"You've got to find ways to win, and we're starting to do that."

The Titans fell to 7-4 after they struggled to deal with Bengals receiver Higgins, who had seven catches for 114 yards and a TD.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs notched a 26-10 win over the Rams in a game quarterback Patrick Mahomes called "ugly."

Mahomes threw one TD, Isiah Pacheco ran for another and Harrison Butker kicked four field goals as the Chiefs failed to convert five of their six red-zone scoring chances into touchdowns.

"I felt like we didn't execute at a high level in the red zone," Mahomes said. "I threw a dumb, dumb interception there at the end of the game. But it's a team game. The defense stepped up -- they played great."

Miami's fifth straight victory was a comfortable 30-15 decision against the hapless Houston Texans.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and one touchdown and extended his run without an interception to four games.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said the win streak "means a lot, because it wasn't just handed to us. It's earned.

"They did things the right way and that shapes the way you do things moving forward."

Miami's defense held the Texans scoreless until late in the third quarter.

"That was awesome to see from our defense," Tagovailoa said.

"The turnovers, the sacks, the big hits that they were making defensively -- it's always great to watch when we're also able to do some things well offensively."

- Browns down Bucs -

The Las Vegas Raiders won a shootout in Seattle in overtime, beating the Seahawks, 40-34.

In Cleveland, Nick Chubb ran in an overtime touchdown to give the Browns a 23-17 comeback win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game-winning play capped a fine individual performance from the Browns running back, who rushed for 116 yards on 26 carries.

Tampa Bay had led 17-10 going into the fourth quarter after Brady had found Ko Kieft with a five-yard pass in the third.

But with 32 seconds left on the clock, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett found David Njoku in the endzone to take the game into overtime.

The Bucs were forced to punt twice and Brissett led the Browns on a six-play, 71-yard drive that was finished off by Chubb.

Brissett was likely making his final start of the season with star quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension coming to an end on Monday.

Mike White, replacing the benched Zach Wilson at quarterback for his first start of the season, threw for three touchdowns and 315 yards as the New York Jets beat the Chicago Bears, 31-10.

The Washington Commanders picked up their sixth win in seven games, beating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13.

Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and 321 yards as the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Baltimore Ravens, 28-27.

Lawrence found Marvin Jones with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds left and then found Zay Jones for the game-winning two-point conversion.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal on the last play, an attempt which would have had to beat his own NFL record field goal distance of 66 yards set against Detroit in September 2021.

"The fact that we had a chance and I just didn't deliver, it's heartbreaking to me," Tucker said.

