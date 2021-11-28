Joseph Peñaredondo starred in Zamboanga Sibugay's big win in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Zamboanga Sibugay sent Iligan reeling to its fourth-straight loss in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, taking a dominant 95-71 win, Saturday evening at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

Joseph Peñaredondo led the way in the comfortable victory, putting up 24 points including four three-pointers.

The Anak Mindanao Warriors have now won three consecutive games after losing their first two.

Zamboanga Sibugay was dominant right from the get-go, racing to a 15-2 start in the first four minutes of the match. They went on to establish a 17-point spread at halftime, 49-32.

There was no let-up from the Anak Mindanao Warriors in the third frame, as they entered the fourth quarter with an insurmountable 27-point advantage .

"In-emphasize ko talaga sa kanila na every game is a must-win. Kailangan namin mag-ipon ng panalo kasi pagdating ng second round, ibang challenge na naman 'yun," said Zamboanga Sibugay head coach Arnold Oliveros.

Shaq Imperial chipped in 16 points and three steals while Jan Jamon got 13.

Seldomly-used John Almocera made the most of his 11:46 playing time, making 13 points while burying three triples.

The victors made it rain from the rainbow country, connecting on 14 of their 36 attempts from deep.

Jerome Pasia was bloodied after receiving an elbow to the right chin and would need to have it stitched.

Jack Hoyohoy paced Iligan with 15 points while Tristan Tolentino had 14 points.

Lugie Cuyos filled the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals as the Archangels dropped further to the bottom at 1-5.

Both squads will next face Basilan in their schedules at 6:30 pm. Zamboanga Sibugay aims for four straight on Monday while Iligan returns on the floor on Tuesday.

The Scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 95 - Peñaredondo 24, Imperial 16, Jamon 13, Almocera 13, Octobre 7, Camacho 6, Acain 4, Pasia 3, Foronda 3, Bangcoyan 2, Dumapig 2, Gayosa 2, Lacastesantos 0, Caunan 0, Sorela 0.

Iligan 71 - Hoyohoy 15, Tolentino 14, Cuyos 13, Tagolimot 6, Benedictos 5, Quinga 4, Aparice 4, Daguisonan 3, Torres 3, Bautista 2, Guhiting 2, Bernardino 0, Andrade 0, Villanueva 0, Benitez 0.

Quarterscores: 27-16, 49-32, 73-46, 95-71.