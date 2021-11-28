VisMin Cup: Kapatagan ends Basilan's perfect run

Edrian Lao hit a clutch layup to help Kapatagan hold on for the win against Basilan. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kapatagan handed Basilan BRT its first loss in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup history, 77-71, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday.

The Peace Riders have won all 16 of their previous games in the professional league, including a 13-0 sweep of the first conference. They opened the Mindanao Challenge by winning their first three assignments.

But Kapatagan held firm in the end game to deny Basilan a 17th consecutive triumph, with Edrian Lao in particular coming up clutch in their big win.

Trailing by nine midway through the fourth quarter, Basilan scored six straight points courtesy of Jorem Morada and Dennis Daa to chip within three, 70-73.

Lao responded with a reverse layup, then converted two free throws to seal the deal while Kapatagan's defense held on en route to an even 2-2 slate.

"Malaking boost 'yung matalo 'yung Basilan kasi madadala namin 'yung kumpyansa sa remaining games namin," said Kapatagan head coach Jaime Rivera.

Mark Daanoy led the Buffalos with 21 points, 15 in the second half, alongside nine rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block.

KD Ariar added 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Lao finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

Junjie Hallare paced Basilan with 16 points, but was limited to two in the second half, to go with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Daa and Morada connived for 33 points but needed 28 shots to do so as the Peace Riders fell to 3-1.

Both squads will be back in action Monday. Kapatagan will face MisOr at 4 pm while Basilan will meet Roxas at 6:30 pm.

The Scores:

Kapatagan 77 - Daanoy 21, Ariar 13, Lao 12, Puerto 9, Bonganciso 9, Kwong 8, Saga 3, Rodriguez 2, Torres 0, Sollano 0, Caburnay 0.

Basilan 71 - Hallare 16, Daa 12, Morada 11, Salim 9, Saliddin 5, Soliva 4, Panganiban 4, Julkipli 3, Luciano 3, Solis 2, Lunor 2, Goloran 0, De Joya 0.

Quarterscores: 18-14, 43-34, 63-55, 77-71.

