Dhon Reverente took charge for TerraFirma in the third place game. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA - TerraFirma Dyip has secured its best finish so far in the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Dhon Reverente was unstoppable in the battle for third as TerraFirma held off the Purefoods TJ Titans, 21-16, to cop the bronze in the third leg of the competition.

TerraFirma will go home with P30,000, which the team plans to donate to the family of their team captain, Roider Cabrera.

Cabrera collapsed after the Dyip's game against Barangay Ginebra in the second leg and is currently hospitalized.

The third place finish was a fitting consolation for TerraFirma, which swept its games in Pool A and entered as the prohibitive favorite in the quarterfinals. They advanced to the semis after routing Barangay Ginebra, 21-14.

But they were stunned by Pioneer Pro Tibay in the semis, ending their perfect run.

Reverente made sure that TerraFirma will not go home empty-handed, however, as he outdueled Purefoods' Joseph Eriobu in the third place game to lead the way for the Dyip.

His putback put the Dyip ahead for good, 17-16, and also converted the bonus free throw off an Eriobu foul. Reverente added a reverse layup for a 19-16 count, before Matt Salem finished off the TJ Titans with a two-pointer.

Salem finished with 11 points while Reverente added 6 points.

Purefoods finished third in the first leg before missing the quarterfinals in the second leg. They bounced back in the third leg, sweeping their group games before beating Leg 2 champions Meralco in the quarterfinals. They fell to the Sista Super Sealers in the semis, however, setting up the third-place game against TerraFirma.

The scores:

Terrafirma 21 – Salem 11, Reverente 6, Bulawan 3, Tumalip 1.

Purefoods TJ 16 – Eriobu 7, Javelona 5, Bonsubre 2, Mendoza 2.