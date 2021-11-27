Provincial teams Basilan Steel Spikers Amin-Anak Mindanao, MRT-Negros and Team Dasma hope to make an immediate impact when the men's competition of the PNVF Champions League unveils Monday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City.

Steel Spikers team manager Dr. Arnel Hajan said the Basilan club, composed of players from Mindanao, will be give their best in their initial foray in the federation-owned national league.

“This might be our first tournament as a volleyball club but our players were experienced so expect tough and exciting games from us. We will give our best in each game,” said Hajan, also the PNVF vice president.

“As for our goal in PNVF Champions League, of course our first target is to make it to the Final Four, then we will take it one game at a time and, who knows, we might be able to reach the top.”

Basilan is bracketed in Pool A with Go For Gold-Air Force and VNS.

After drawing an opening-day bye, the Steel Spikers will make their debut on Tuesday against the Aguilas, who are composed of mostly national team standouts.

MRT-Negros and Team Dasma, in Pool B along with Global Remit, Sabong International Spikers, are also hoping prove that provincial teams can go toe to toe with established clubs in the tournament.

MRT-Negros, which started its build-up for the competition last August with a series of tryouts in Negros Occidental and Panay Island, will open its campaign against Sabong International Spikers on Monday.

Representing Dasmariñas City in Cavite, the Monarchs have a purpose in their Champions League participation.

"Let us help in reviving the struggling sports industry," said Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga during a recent courtesy call for the Monarchs.

Team Dasma will take on VNS in the Monday opener.

The Steel Spikers, MRT-Negros and the Monarchs arrived in the bubble Saturday and will start training on Sunday once they clear the RT-PCR tests.

RELATED VIDEO