The Sista Super Sealers are the champions of the third leg of the PBA 3x3 competition. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA - The Sista Super Sealers ruled the third leg of the PBA 3x3 tournament, completing a dominant campaign on Sunday afternoon.

Sista overwhelmed Pioneer Pro Tibay, 20-13, in the final game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City to secure the grand prize of P100,000.

Pioneer will go home with the second prize of P50,000.

Kenneth Mocon continued to impress, firing nine points in the final game including a two-pointer that made it 16-7. RJ Argamino netted a deuce of his own to put Sista on the brink, 20-8.

The Super Sealers gave up two two-pointers in the closing seconds but it did not affect the outcome, as Pioneer couldn't recover from their cold spell to start the game.

Leodaniel De Vera and Prince Rivero completed Sista's lineup.

"I'm very proud of these guys. Sa totoo lang, lahat talaga nag-step up, nag-lead, nag-take control of the game. We stayed composed throughout the whole game. I'm so proud of them talaga," said De Vera, a veteran 3x3 campaigner.

"And our chemistry, we stick together talaga, walang sisihan hanggang sa dulo. Masaya ako doon," he added.

This is Sista's best finish in the PBA 3x3 so far, having finished 12th in the first leg and fifth in the second leg.

Meanwhile, Pioneer was also impressive despite falling short of the crown. The team had forfeited its first two games of the first leg as they had yet to submit some medical requirements.

But they finished seventh in the second leg, then pulled off an upset of Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals of the third leg before taking down Purefoods in the semis.

Playing for Pioneer are: Gian Abrigo, Carlo de Chavez, Carlo Escalambre, and Christian Rivera.

TerraFirma 3x3 completed the podium for the third leg.

The scores:

SISTA SUPER SEALERS 20 -- Mocon 9, Argamino 6, Rivero 4, De Vera 1

PIONEER PRO TIBAY 13 -- Abrigo 6, Rivera 5, De Chavez 2, Escalambre 0.