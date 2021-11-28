Mikey Cabahug starred in Ginebra's win over TNT to secure a quarterfinal spot. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mikey Cabahug waxed hot to tow Barangay Ginebra past TNT Tropang GIGA, 21-17, and into the quarterfinals of the third leg of the PBA 3x3 tournament on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Cabahug scored 11 points, including the twinner with two minutes left that wrapped up their victory.

With the win, Ginebra advanced to the last eight where they will play unbeaten TerraFirma 3x3.

TNT won the first leg and placed third in the second, but faltered in the third leg as they struggled with injuries. Only three players were available for the Tropang GIGA in the knockout match, with Jeremiah Gray sitting out.

TerraFirma, playing inspired basketball, won all four of their games in Pool A.

Also making it from Pool A are Meralco Bolts 3x3 (3-1) and Pioneer Pro Tibay (2-2).

Meralco plays Purefoods, which topped Pool C at 3-0. Pioneer, meanwhile, plays Platinum Karaoke, which finished second in Pool B at 2-1.

The final quarterfinal pairing sees Sista Super Sealers (3-0 in Pool B) against Limitless Appmasters (2-1) in Pool C.

