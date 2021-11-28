Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) react after a play during overtime against the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Christian Wood scored 33 points and the Houston Rockets finally put away the visiting Charlotte Hornets, prevailing 146-143 in overtime Saturday night to notch their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Houston has won just three of 19 games this season, and two of those have come across a four-night span. This one came against a Hornets team that had won eight of its previous nine games.

The Rockets sank 23 shots from 3-point range. This came a night after Charlotte matched its franchise record by making 23 shots from 3-point territory.

Kevin Porter Jr. (23 points) Eric Gordon (22) and Garrison Mathews (20) all had big games for Houston. Mathews drained five 3-pointers. Jae'Sean Tate notched 16 points and Armoni Brooks came off the bench and made five threes, accounting for all 15 of his points.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Kelly Oubre Jr., who made seven 3-pointers on his way to 27 points a night earlier against the Minnesota Timberwolves, added 23 points with only 2-for-10 shooting on threes. Miles Bridges (22), Gordon Hayward (21), LaMelo Ball (19) and P.J. Washington (13) also made key contributions for the Hornets, who were 20-for-50 on threes.

The Rockets scored six straight overtime points and held on. Oubre missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with three seconds left.

In regulation, a Brooks 3-pointer gave Houston a 120-103 edge at the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The Hornets used a 16-3 run in less than five minutes to rally back in it before going up 128-127 on Oubre's basket off an offensive rebound.

Oubre's 3-pointer evened the score at 131-131 before Mathews hit a three for Houston. Washington's dunk with 4.4 seconds left marked the final points of regulation before a Rockets turnover.

Houston racked up 43 first-quarter points and the Hornets responded with 41 points in the second quarter. The Rockets led 73-71 at halftime.