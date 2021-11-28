Kemark Cariño and Aomori Wat's have now lost 11 straight games. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino center Kemark Cariño was held scoreless as Aomori Wat's continues to struggle in the second division of Japan's B.League.

Aomori Wat's fell to its 11th consecutive defeat on Sunday after getting clobbered by Bambitious Nara, 101-66, at the Rohto Arena Nara.

Cariño played nearly 13 minutes and grabbed one rebound and dished out an assist to go along with a steal. However, he missed all three of his field goal attempts to finish without a point in the game.

It was almost a wire-to-wire victory for Nara, which broke an early 2-2 tie with eight straight points to seize control of the contest. They led 28-14 after the first quarter and never let up, eventually going ahead by as much as 39 points.

Leading the way for Nara was David Doblas, who put up 29 points on a highly-efficient 13-of-17 shooting clip. He also grabbed 15 rebounds in just 29 minutes of playing time.

Greg Mangano added 22 points and nine boards as Nara completed a weekend sweep of Aomori. They also won Saturday's game, 82-67.

Ryan Richards led Aomori with 17 points and 13 boards, but the team as a whole struggled from the field and shot just 19-of-53.

In contrast, Nara converted 39 of their 69 attempts for a 56% clip. With their big win, Nara improved to 6-11 in the West Division.

Aomori, meanwhile, is now at 1-16 heading into next weekend's match-up with the similarly woeful Earthfriends Tokyo Z (1-14).