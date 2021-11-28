Oita Miyoshi and FC Tokyo went winless this weekend in the men's Division 1 in Japan's V.League.

Bryan Bagunas and the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler fell to JT Hiroshima, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15 on Sunday afternoon at the Showa Denko Martial Arts Sports Center in the Oita prefecture.

It took the visiting Hiroshima squad just an hour and 10 minutes to complete the sweep, with Australian import Thomas Edgar putting up 16 points, 15 coming off kills. Shohei Yamamoto added 12 points, including three kill blocks.

Bagunas was shackled as he converted just three of his 11 attempts, though he also contributed two of their four blocks in the match.

Oita Miyoshi, as a team, struggled against the Hiroshima defense as they connected on just 28 of 88 attacks. Emerson Rodriguez went 5-of-19, and Kenta Koga was 8-of-20.

The Weisse Adler have now lost three straight matches since a shock five-set triumph over JTEKT last November 20. They fell to 2-10 in the season, while HIroshima improved to 5-7.

Oita Miyoshi returns to action against Suntory (8-4) next weekend.

Meanwhile, Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo were also swept, this time by the Toray Arrows, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20, at the Kusanagi Sports Complex.

Espejo, who last week was named a V.League All-Star, was limited to just three points, all on kills. FC Tokyo's attack was stifled by Toray, as they connected on just 27 of 85 hits.

Yuma Nagatomo led the way for FC Tokyo with 10 points on eight kills, a block, and an ace.

Kentaro Takahashi paced Toray with 16 points, including five blocks.

Toray swept FC Tokyo this weekend, dropping them to 3-9 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League. The Arrows improved to 9-3.

Espejo and FC Tokyo will try to recover next week against league-leading Sakai (10-2).

