Filipina import Jack Animam did not play Radnicki Kragujevac's 69-64 defeat to Partizan in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia on Sunday.

Animam, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 27, sat out Radnicki's game where they absorbed a second consecutive defeat. They now have a 4-5 win-loss record, tied for a share of sixth place with Radivoj Korac.

Leading the way for Radnicki was Tijana Jelic, who put up 20 points and five rebounds while Milica Indjic had an all-around effort of 16 points, eight assists, and seven boards.

Radnicki trailed 58-45 after the third quarter, but a 12-2 run in the fourth allowed them to close the gap, 62-57, midway through the frame.

They could not get over the hump, however, as Partizan hit enough big shots to fend off their rally. A triple by Gorana Majanovic halted Radnicki's momentum, and allowed Partizan to hold on for the win.

Radnicki will try to arrest its skid on December 12 against Radivoj.