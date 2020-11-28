‘All good over here’: Thirdy assures recovery from COVID-19

Thirdy Ravena on Saturday assured fans not to worry as he continued his recovery from COVID-19.

The former Blue Eagles swingman who now plays in the Japan B.League club San-en NeoPhoenix contracted the virus following a PCR test at Toyohashi City Health Center on Thursday.

He took the test after feeling ill with a body temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

He appeared in good spirits a day after the news broke.

"All good over here," Ravena said. "Appreciate all the love and concern over the past 24 hours."

"I feel well already but have to follow quarantine protocols indefinitely."

He also reminded the public to be aware about their own safety.

"Just a reminder that the virus is still out there so let’s not take it for granted. Stay safe everyone! Much love," said Ravena, who was receiving medical treatment at home, according to NeoPhoenix.