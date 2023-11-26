UAAP: NU jins eye 2nd straight poomsae crown

UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University has its sights set on a second straight title even as University of Santo Tomas hopes to reclaim the throne in the UAAP Season 86 poomsae tournament, Monday at the Marikina Sports Center.

The Bulldogs foiled the Growling Tigers' date at history by capturing their first-ever championship late last year.

UST had hoped to claim two UAAP poomsae titles in one year after winning Season 84 gold in the bubble competitions in May, but the breaks did not favor them.

Ceanne Rosquillo, James Lopez, and Jed Tan, sealed NU's breakthrough title by ruling the men's team event. The Bulldogs' other gold came from season MVP Laeia Soria, who ruled the women's individual category, and while also scooping two silvers.

Settling for second after a 2-1-1 haul, UST topped the mixed pair and women's team team event.

The Tiger Jins are the most successful squad with four titles.

Ateneo tries to follow up its first-ever poomsae podium finish last year, while three-time champion De La Salle and University of the Philippines also seek to contend.

The high school kyorugi (sparring) will be also held on Monday, while action in men's and women's is set on Tuesday.