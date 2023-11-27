UAAP: NU dethrones UP for men's athletics crown

NU celebrates its title in UAAP Season 86 men's athletics. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University leaned on heroic finishes from Van Alexander Obejas to win their breakthrough title in UAAP athletics, Sunday evening at the PhilSports Track Oval in Pasig City.

The Bulldogs dethroned two-time defending champion University of the Philippines for the Season 86 crown, as they finished with 312.5 points against the Fighting Maroons’ 302.

The FEU Tamaraws completed the podium with 221 points.

"Sabi ko sa mga bata, 'Let's pray for the best and let's do our best para makuha natin'," said NU head coach Fernando Dagasdas. "This is our golden opportunity kumbaga, huwag na nating sayangin."

"Malaking bagay ito para sa programa namin at sana magtuloy-tuloy ito," added the coach, whose athletes trailed UP 240.5-245 heading into the final day of the competitions.

The 22-year-old Obejas was the hero for National U as he won the 110-meter hurdles title with a time of 14.55 seconds, ahead of UE's Edgie Garbin (14.7s) and FEU's Joseph Antiola III (14.84s).

His second gold came at the expense of eventual back-to-back MVP Alhryan Labita and the rest of the UP Fighting Maroons in the 4x400-meter relay. NU's Gabriel Gemphil overtook UP's Patrick Pabulayan in the second leg of the relay and never looked back and crossed the line with 3:17.90.

Hockett Delos Santos then found a way past John Carlo Yuzon in the homestretch to snag the silver for UST with 3:18.89, while Labita and UP ended with a time of 3:19.40.

UP's Alhryan Labita in the men's 100m. UAAP Media.

It was a bittersweet day for Labita who was the top athlete of the tournament after winning five golds and setting two new UAAP records:

100m -- 10.57 seconds (new record)

200m -- 21.42 seconds (new record)

400m -- 48.00 seconds

400m hurdles -- 53.70 seconds

4x100m relay -- 41.90 seconds

"Hindi ko talaga in-expect na mag-break ng records. Kumbaga, bonus na lang siya. But, I feel honored na nalinya sa mga magagaling na players like sila Jesson (Cid) at Ralph (Soguilon). Parang, I'm part of the history books na,” said Labita.

Last season's Boys' MVP Kent Jardin of Adamson University went home with the top rookie plum, highlighted with the gold in the triple jump.