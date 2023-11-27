UAAP: La Salle claims first ever women's athletics title

De La Salle University celebrates its championship in UAAP women's athletics. UAAP Media

MANILA -- De La Salle University closed out a dominant campaign en route to their first ever UAAP women's athletics title, Sunday at the PhilSports Track Oval in Pasig City.

The Lady Green Tracksters compiled 301 points in the UAAP Season 86 championships, winning the top prize over traditional powerhouses Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws (268) and University of Santo Tomas Female Tracksters (235).

"First-ever title, first-ever. Speechless ako eh, but I'm so happy," De La Salle head coach Jeoffrey Chua said. "Sabi ko lang sa kanila, 'Stay motivated.'"

National athlete Bernalyn Bejoy emerged as the season's Most Valuable Player after leading La Salle with four gold medals, including the final day's highlight event of the 4x400-meter relay.

Bejoy picked up from where Hannah Delotavo finished during the relay, setting up Erica Ruto and Jessel Lumapas for the 3:50.40 finish. FEU finished with the silver with 3:57.80, while UP took the bronze with 3:58.78.

"Goal ko po talaga si mag-MVP and makuha ng team 'yung championship. Nagtiwala lang po ako sa sarili ko at, syempre, sa team. Masaya ako na nakuha ko both," said Bejoy.

Bejoy set new UAAP records while claiming the gold medals in the 400m (55.75) and 400m hurdles (1:00.49), and was also triumphant in the 800m race (2:12.86). She also finished with bronze in the 200m (24.88).

Abcd Agamanos clinched the second gold of the day for De La Salle after earlier winning the 100-meter hurdles with 15.08 seconds, 0.02 seconds ahead of University of the East's Patricia Lobos with 15.10.

Eventual women's Rookie of the Year Jeanne Arnibal rounded up the top three with 15.19 seconds. Arnibal topped the heptathlon (4,195) and triple jump (12.28) events while placing second in the high jump (1.60).